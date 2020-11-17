Russian rouble eases slightly ahead of OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and local stock markets eased on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of major oil producers that could recommend changes to production quotas.

Undoing some of Monday's gains, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 76.31 RUBUTSTN=MCX by 0753 GMT, and had lost 0.3% to trade at 90.45 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble traded around 61 to the dollar and 70 against the euro in early-2020 before oil prices plunged and the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $43.96 a barrel on expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will extend oil production cuts for at least three months. O/R

The OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, is set to hold a ministerial committee meeting later on Tuesday that could recommend changes to production quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The rouble is likely to trade within a range of 76.00-76.50 against the dollar on Tuesday, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Russian stock indexes also fell, having steadily risen steadily since early November.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 3,064.4 points, having briefly touched 3,087.19, its highest since mid-August.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,265.5 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

