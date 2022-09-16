Russian rouble eases past 60 vs dollar after rate cut

By 1404 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.8% to 60.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX against the dollar and eased 0.4% to trade at 60.03 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points, in line with a Reuters poll this week, as inflation slows and the economy needs cheaper lending to limit a slump. But it did not repeat recent guidance that it would study the need for further cuts.

"The rate-cutting cycle is most likely close to the end," Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a media briefing as she presented the rate move.

Nabiullina said the central bank deemed it feasible to keep the key rate above 6% in the short term, adding that the central bank is concerned about still high inflationary expectations among households.

It was the fifth cut at a scheduled meeting this year and the sixth overall, following an emergency hike to 20% days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The impression from the central bank's statement is that the regulator is in no hurry to cut and, in my view, most of the press release is devoted to inflationary risks precisely in order to contain market expectations of a rate cut," said Alfa Bank's chief economist Natalia Orlova.

The rate cut is neutral for the rouble as Russia keeps capital control measures in place, but the move can have a moderate negative impact on OFZ government bonds, said Vladimir Evstifeyev, an analyst at Zenit Bank.

Yields on 10-year OFZs RU10YT=RR, which move inversely to their price, rose to 9.57% from 9.47% on Thursday, suggesting some market players decided to sell the bonds after the central bank's move.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.2% to 1,272.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,434.4 points.

The MOEX index remains in the mid-term growing trend, but in the short term "it is stuck in a relatively narrow band. To continue growth, the index needs to break through the 2,480–2,500 range," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.