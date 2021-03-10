Russian rouble eases on falling oil prices ahead of OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased against the dollar on Wednesday, ahead of two OFZ treasury bond auctions, hampered by falling oil prices and mirroring the trend in other emerging currencies.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 74.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 87.96 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering near the more than six-month high of 87.8100 hit on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $66.95 a barrel.

"The decline in oil prices and the growth of the dollar on the world stage today will send the dollar-rouble pair towards the resistance of 74.70," said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

"However, in order for it to break down and consolidate higher, some strong negative driver is needed, which is yet to be seen on the horizon," he added.

The finance ministry will offer two OFZ bonds at auctions later on Wednesday. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields.

Market eyes are also focused on U.S. inflation data on concerns that a faster-than-expected economic rebound would spark a surge in inflation, with President Joe Biden expected to sign a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package as soon as this week.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,487.2. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,494.8, a three-week high.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.