Russian rouble eases, MOEX falls from record high ahead of Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The rouble eased and Russian stocks slipped from a record highon Tuesday on the eve of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, with geopolitical risk restraining Russian assets.

By 1515 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 72.26 RUBUTSTN=MCX, falling away from near 71.55, a level it reached on Friday for the first time since July 27 last year.

It lost 0.2% to trade at 87.61 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting was also in focus, with investors watching for hints of any change to the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

"Expect prudence to be in broad display and trade to be volatile ahead of the U.S. Fed decision and Putin-Biden Summit," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The rouble has been on the mend in the past few weeks ahead of the meeting in Geneva, the first between the two leaders since Biden took office in January and which comes as the bilateral relationship stands at its lowest point in years.

The summit's impact on the rouble will be neutral provided the two leaders spring no surprises, said Veles Capital.

The Russian central bank's decision to raise the key rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% and its promise of more hikes supported the rouble late last week. Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday said the central bank would continue raising interest rates in response to rising inflation. [nL5N2NX22P]

Higher rates prop up the rouble by making it more attractive for carry trades in which investors borrow low-yielding currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, and convert them into roubles to buy high-yielding bonds.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $73.65 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,669.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% lower at 3,828.8 points, falling away from a record high of 3,865.20 points hit earlier in the session.

