Russian rouble eases from over 1-week high; traders focus on geopolitics, inflation

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The rouble eased from a more than one-week high on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of gains, with geopolitics in focus as Russia holds security talks with the West, while investors awaited inflation data.

At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.59 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier touching 74.31, its strongest level since Jan. 3.

It was steady against the euro, trading at 84.70 EURRUBTN=MCX, after hitting its strongest mark since Jan. 4 of 84.52 earlier.

Russia on Tuesday sounded a downbeat note over talks with the United States that Washington hopes will remove the possible threat of an invasion of Ukraine, saying it had found no cause for optimism.

The rouble may test the lower boundary of the 74-75 range against the greenback on Wednesday, said Promsvyazbank analysts, but warned of the U.S. consumer inflation data release, which could boost the case for an early rate increase and lead to dollar strengthening.

Russia will also release its inflation data later in the day.

"On Kazakhstan, risk for Russia may be subsiding slightly for now as Russian troops are set to leave," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The deadliest violence in the former Soviet republic's 30 years of independence from Moscow had led to a sharp drop in rouble last week.

The Russian finance ministry will hold two OFZ bond auctions later in the day, offering the rouble-denominated debt it uses to plug budget holes. Demand for OFZ bonds usually supports the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $83.75 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS up 0.4% at 1,601.2. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,790.8.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.