News & Insights

Russian rouble eases as oil price weakens

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 04, 2023 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was weaker in morning trade on Monday, under pressure from weaker oil prices.

At 0832 GMT, the rouble was 0.37% lower at 90.74 to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and had shed 0.66% to trade at 98.59 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It was down 0.57% at 12.69 to the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Russian exporters completed payment of October taxes, for which they need to convert currency into roubles, last week.

"The passage of the tax period and the worsening situation in oil prices could put pressure on the rouble and contribute to its decline," said Bogdan Zvarich from Banki.ru.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $78.25 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 1.2% to 1,082 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX 0.88% lower at 3,115 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.