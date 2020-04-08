Russian rouble eases ahead of OFZ auctions, OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly on Wednesday as investors prepared for the resumption of government bond auctions and kept an eye on headlines about a meeting of the world's major oil producers scheduled for Thursday.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 75.75 RUBUTSTN=MCX, some way from a four-year low of 81.97 it hit nearly three weeks ago.

Versus the euro, the rouble was 0.2% stronger at 82.17 EURRUBTN=MCX, also off its lowest since early 2016 of 89.60 it touched on March 19.

The rouble received support from a recent recovery in the price of oil, one of Russia's key exports.

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday on hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and Russia on Thursday will lead to output cuts to shore up prices, which have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.3% at $32.61 a barrel.

Russia's finance ministry will offer three series of OFZ treasury bonds later on Wednesday, resuming weekly auctions after putting them on hold in early March amid a sell-off in the rouble.

Demand for OFZ bonds is seen as a gauge of investors' sentiment towards Russian assets and risks.

"Taking into account a better market mood and a long pause since the last auction, we expect rather high investor demand for all three lots," ITI Capital said in a note.

But upside in the market is limited by the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to take a toll on the broader economy.

Fitch Ratings issued negative outlooks for 15 Russian banks, including major private lenders such as Alfa Bank, Tinkoff Bank and Credit Bank of Moscow.

"The outlook changes reflect the pressure on banks' financial profiles from the coronavirus outbreak, lower oil prices and the resulting economic downturn," Fitch said.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% at 1,097.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2,637.3 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.