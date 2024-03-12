Russian rouble eases again in quiet trade

By 0855 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.2% lower at 90.82 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX fell 0.2% to 99.25, while against the yuan it slipped 0.3% to 12.64 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Traders said they anticipated low turnover ahead of three days of voting, beginning on Friday, in a presidential election where Vladimir Putin is set to extend his rule by six more years.

Yevgeny Loktyukhov of Promsvyazbank said he expected the rouble to trade on Tuesday in a range of 90-91 to the dollar.

Brent crude oil LCOC1 was 0.4% higher at $82.57 but Bogdan Zvarich of Banki.ru said the current oil price was not enough to give a real boost to the rouble, especially given a reduced supply of foreign currency from exporters.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS was down 0.18% at 1,151.64, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 3,319.15.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Peter Graff)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.