News & Insights

Russian rouble eases again in quiet trade

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 12, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

By 0855 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.2% lower at 90.82 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX fell 0.2% to 99.25, while against the yuan it slipped 0.3% to 12.64 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Traders said they anticipated low turnover ahead of three days of voting, beginning on Friday, in a presidential election where Vladimir Putin is set to extend his rule by six more years.

Yevgeny Loktyukhov of Promsvyazbank said he expected the rouble to trade on Tuesday in a range of 90-91 to the dollar.

Brent crude oil LCOC1 was 0.4% higher at $82.57 but Bogdan Zvarich of Banki.ru said the current oil price was not enough to give a real boost to the rouble, especially given a reduced supply of foreign currency from exporters.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS was down 0.18% at 1,151.64, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 3,319.15.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Peter Graff)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.