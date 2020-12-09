Russian rouble eases after rally, MOEX nears record high

By 1215 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 73.63 RUBUTSTN=MCX, retreating from its strongest level since Aug. 19 of 73.05 touched in the previous session.

The rouble is oversold, which creates risks of downside moves, Otkritie Bank said in a note.

Other market players do not rule out a further strengthening in the rouble.

"If today sees further encouraging news on the stimulus front, demand for risk assets will remain strong. In this case, we think the rouble could firm to 73 and possibly even temporarily break through that level," Sberbank CIB said.

"Further support could come from potential demand from non-residents at today's OFZ auctions."

The finance ministry sold 35.7 billion roubles ($484.9 million) worth of OFZ bonds at the first of two auctions on Wednesday.

Russia uses OFZs to plug holes in the budget amid lower revenues from commodity exports and higher budget spending aimed at tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.3% to trade at 89.23 EURRUBTN=MCX, far from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before oil prices collapsed and the coronavirus pandemic prompted wide-scale lockdowns.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $49.01 a barrel, underpinned by positive news on COVID-19 vaccines that boosted investor optimism about a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% at 1,377.2 points, its strongest level since early March.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 1.3% to 3,220.8 points, inching closer to an all-time high of 3,226.89 hit in January.

($1 = 73.6250 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

