Russian rouble drops to over one-week low as rally fades

Updates at 0937 GMT

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slid to a more than one-week low on Friday as a favourable month-end tax period passed, on course to record a weekly decline for the first time in seven weeks after a rally spurred by capital controls, high oil prices and interest rates.

By 0937 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 89.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest point since Nov. 20.

It had lost 0.7% to trade at 98.04 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.7% against the yuan to 12.57 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian currency has now lost the support of a month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities, and the rouble's rally is showing signs of petering out after seven successive weeks of gains.

The rouble has rebounded from more than 100 to the dollar, thanks to reduced capital outflows since President Vladimir Putin introduced the forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue for exporters in October.

"The rouble is predominantly cheaper in December as the amount of money in the economy increases towards the end of the year," Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov said in a note.

High oil prices and the prospect of more monetary tightening are supporting the rouble, too. The Bank of Russia, which meets on Dec. 15, raised rates to 15% in late October and has signalled that another increase may be needed.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $80.58 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.8% to 1,105.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,156.2 points.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Gareth Jones)

