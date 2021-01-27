Russian rouble drops on geopolitical concerns as dollar recovers

By 1245 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 75.74 RUBUTSTN=MCX, nearing its lowest since Dec. 22 of 75.8675, hit on Monday.

It had lost 0.4% to trade at 91.72 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $55.95 a barrel.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia and the United States had agreed to extend the new START nuclear arms treaty, in Putin's first phone call with new U.S. President Joe Biden since the Jan. 20 inauguration, a move Sberbank CIB analysts said could have supported the rouble.

Russian lawmakers voted to approve the extension on Wednesday.

Markets were awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is likely to renew a commitment to ultra-easy policy, a move that would support riskier currencies.

The dollar recovered earlier losses in spite of hopes for an economic rebound from the pandemic, as the International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for 2021 global growth.

"For Russia, the ever-optimistic local retail crowd may continue to offer support, even as institutionals eye the door," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Some coronavirus restrictions in Moscow were eased on Wednesday as falling COVID-19 cases have reduced pressure on hospital bed capacity.

However, President Vladimir Putin, addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, said the pandemic could drag on unless millions of people receive protection from the virus.

The finance ministry enjoyed healthy demand of 33.8 billion roubles ($446.7 million) at its sole OFZ treasury bond auction on Wednesday. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.1% to 1,393.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% lower at 3,351.0 points.

