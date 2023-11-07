Russian rouble down slightly amid oil price decline

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened down slightly on Tuesday, hurt by declining prices for oil, the country's key export.

In a note, Andrei Kochetkov, chief analyst at Otkrytye Investment, said that oil prices were falling amid anticipated lower demand for oil in much of the world.

"Against this background, the Russian market risks going into negative territory and the rouble weakening," he said.

At 0900 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% weaker against the dollar at 92.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX but had gained 0.11% to trade at 98.97 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.14% against the yuan to 12.96 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.85% at $83.61 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also slightly lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.28% at 1,100.28 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.01% lower at 3,234 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Felix Light; editing by Christina Fincher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.