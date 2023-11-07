News & Insights

Russian rouble down slightly amid oil price decline

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 07, 2023 — 04:24 am EST

Written by Felix Light for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened down slightly on Tuesday, hurt by declining prices for oil, the country's key export.

In a note, Andrei Kochetkov, chief analyst at Otkrytye Investment, said that oil prices were falling amid anticipated lower demand for oil in much of the world.

"Against this background, the Russian market risks going into negative territory and the rouble weakening," he said.

At 0900 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% weaker against the dollar at 92.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX but had gained 0.11% to trade at 98.97 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.14% against the yuan to 12.96 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.85% at $83.61 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also slightly lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.28% at 1,100.28 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.01% lower at 3,234 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Felix Light; editing by Christina Fincher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.