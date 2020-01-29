Russian rouble down slightly after end of tax period

The Russian rouble opened slightly weaker against the dollar on Wednesday after the end of the local tax-payment period by Russian exporters and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision due later in the day.
