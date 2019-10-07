Russian rouble down on U.S.-China trade war risks, weak oil

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened weaker on Monday, under pressure from the U.S.-China trade war and weak oil prices.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was 0.26% weaker against the dollar at 64.76 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.22% to trade at 71.11 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $58.4 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.18% to 1,309.4. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 0.2% at 2,686.2.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Moscow Newsroom)

((Moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.