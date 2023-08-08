Russian rouble dives past 97 vs dollar to over 16-month low

By 1439 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% weaker against the dollar at 97.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest point since March 25, 2022.

It lost 1.3% to trade at 106.65 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 1.5% against the yuan to 13.44 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble tends to weaken early each month after losing support of a month-end tax period that usually sees exporting firms convert foreign exchange (FX) revenue to meet local liabilities.

Market players have also attributed the rouble's jitters to Western companies' exits from Russia, which can require large FX purchases and foster currency market volatility.

The central bank on Tuesday said the shrinking trade balance - lower export revenue and rebounding imports - was the primary cause of rouble weakening.

"We are still waiting for the rouble to strengthen, but before that, the dollar-rouble pair may well pass above 100," said Alexey Antonov of Alor Broker.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $84.60 a barrel, but still close to Monday's near four-month high.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.7% at 999.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,090.2 points.

Continued rouble weakness and bullish expectations on oil prices are supporting the MOEX index, which on Friday hit its strongest point since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Sinara Investment Bank said.

"Even an overheated market should not be underestimated, and this week we could again see a run to 3,200 points if the rouble continues to weaken," Sinara said in a note.

Russia's budget deficit for January-July widened to 2.82 trillion roubles ($29.06 billion), or 1.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), the finance ministry said on Tuesday, citing preliminary estimates.

($1 = 97.0455 roubles)

