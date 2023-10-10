News & Insights

Russian rouble dives back towards over 18-month low vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

October 10, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dived towards 101 against the dollar on Tuesday, heading back towards a more than 18-month low reached in the previous session, under pressure from domestic demand for foreign currency and a drop in oil prices.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% weaker against the dollar at 100.48 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It fell to its weakest point since March, 2022 on Monday at 102.3450.

It had lost 1.3% to trade at 106.12 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 1.2% against the yuan to 13.74 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"If large volumes (of FX) for sale come, as yesterday, in the second half of trading, the rouble could strengthen at the end of the day," Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

The rouble had strengthened sharply late in the previous session.

The rouble's last tumble into triple digits in August led the Bank of Russia to make an emergency 350 basis-point rate hike to 12% and authorities to discuss reintroducing controls to buttress the currency, but interventions - verbal or otherwise - have been more limited this time around.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $87.86 a barrel, giving up some of the previous session's gains.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 995.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,171.6 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

