Russian rouble dips to near one-week low, stocks hit record high

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped to a near one-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday, while Russia's benchmark MOEX stock index hit a record high ahead of a central bank rate decision due later this week.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 73.10 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the Russian currency should strengthen slightly on Tuesday, heading towards the lower end of the 72.5-74.5 target range against the greenback.

Versus the euro, the rouble had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.83 EURRUBTN=MCX, a one-week low.

The rouble could gain support from Russia's central bank if it raises rates on Friday for the fifth time this year, in an effort to rein in consumer inflation.

A Reuters poll on Monday suggested the bank would hike by 50 basis points to 7%, but many analysts predicted a smaller 25-basis-point increase.

Higher rates increase the appeal of rouble-denominated instruments, while expectations that the rate-raising cycle could be close to an end could lead to higher demand for Russian bonds.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $72.38 a barrel.

The risk trade could remain supported by Friday's release of U.S. jobs data, which last week pushed the rouble to its highest since June, BCS Global Markets analysts said in a note.

But in stock markets, with indexes consistently near all-time highs, the risk of a correction was rising, especially with COVID vaccination rates slowing worldwide, they added.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 4,035.6 points, earlier hitting a record high of 4,043.51.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,738.9 points, its strongest since March 2012.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)

