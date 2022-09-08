Russian rouble dips slightly after Putin's gas cut threat

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 8 - The Russian rouble dipped at the start of trading on Thursday, as markets continue to digest the implications of President Vladimir Putin's threat to "freeze" Europe by turning off energy supplies.

At 0722 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 60.96 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and had slipped 0.6% to trade at 60.76 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Despite Putin's comments on Wednesday to fully suspend energy exports to countries that impose price caps on Russia's oil and gas exports, analysts said the Russian currency looked set to hold within a tight range in Thursday's trading session.

"Without any strong drivers, the rouble will not be able to get out of the 60-61 zone against the dollar," said Alexei Antonov, head of investment consulting at Alor Broker.

Russian stock indexes initially opened the session lower before recovering to trade flat.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was unchanged at 1,243 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,404 points.

Russia's stock markets are set to remain under pressure ahead of the return of some foreign investors to the market next week for the first time since February, when Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine.

Non-residents from what Russia deems "friendly" countries - those which have not hit Moscow with sanctions - will be allowed to trade on the Moscow Exchange from next Monday.

"It's obvious that after a six-month freeze, there will be investors willing to sell for one reason or another," Dmitry Skryabin, a portfolio manager at Alfa Capital said in a research note.

"Today, the Russian market should continue to pull back as investors are still worried about the potential overhang of sellers," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

After they gain access to the market, non-residents will still be locked out of trading a list of Russia's largest "strategic enterprises," something which could limit any downside hit to the market, Skryabin added.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.