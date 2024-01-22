News & Insights

Russian rouble dips on pent-up forex demand, but taxes may support it

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

January 22, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened slightly weaker on Monday as foreign currency supply struggled to meet demand that had built over the weekend.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was down 0.1% against the dollar at 88.26 RUBUTSTN=MCX and slipped 0.05% against the euro to 96.25 EURRUBTN=MCX. It had weakened 0.08% against the yuan to 12.23 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"During today's session, we expect the rouble to try to switch to strengthening as exporters increase foreign currency sales ahead of the peak of tax payments which falls on Jan. 25," said Bogdan Zvarich of the Banki.ru financial services marketplace.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.4% to $78.23 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.2% to 1,132 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX inched up 0.02% to 3,167 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.