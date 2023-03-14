Russian rouble dips after Monday's strong gains

March 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dipped slightly at the start of trading on Tuesday, but held on to most of the strong gains it made against the U.S. dollar in Monday's session.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3% against the dollar at 75.22 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It was up 0.2% against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, trading at 80.32, and down 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to 10.94 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian currency hit its strongest level against the dollar since the start of March on Monday, as the greenback came under pressure from fears of a spillover banking crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Currency interventions are also providing some support to the rouble, as Russia is selling 5.4 billion roubles ($72 million) a day of Chinese yuan between March 7 and April 6 to compensate for lower oil and gas revenues.

Domestic attention is focused on Russia's central bank, which will set interest rates on Friday. The regulator has previously signalled it will weigh up hiking rates in the coming months.

Analysts polled by Reuters widely expect the bank to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% before possibly hiking the cost of borrowing later this year.

Russia's stock markets were mixed during morning trading. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 951.8 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.1% to 2,272.6.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

