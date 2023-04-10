Russian rouble continues slide amid demand for foreign currency

April 10, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened down on Monday, continuing last week's decline, which saw the currency hit lows unseen since April 2022, driven in part by demand for foreign currency amid sales of Russian assets by non-residents.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was 0.59% weaker against the dollar at 81.59 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.22% to trade at 89.10 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.34% against the yuan to 11.85 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

In a note, Alexei Antonov, head of investment at ALOR Broker, said that though the rouble continued to look weak, and that its movement would largely depend on demand for foreign currency, the currency continued to appear "oversold".

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.01% at $85.13 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.35% to 978.05 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.94% higher at 2,523.34 points.

