Russian rouble climbs to two-week high vs dollar, risks linger

By 1220 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 77.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 76.88 for the first time since Sept. 25.

It was steady against the euro at 90.98 EURRUBTN=MCX, paring earlier gains to drop away from just over a one-week high.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $43.09 a barrel, dropping back from a near a three-week high.

"The rouble may continue to strengthen against the backdrop of the stable oil price situation and investors' continued interest in risk assets," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

France and Germany said on Wednesday they would propose European Union sanctions against Russian individuals after receiving no credible answers from Moscow over the poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent.

"Short-term rouble volatility is quite possible, including because of global factors," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, but added that in the medium term the rouble could strengthen to the region of 72-75 versus the greenback.

Rising coronavirus cases worldwide and in Russia, where they surged to a record daily high on Friday, continued to weigh on Russian assets.

The central bank said on Friday it had sold 8.6 billion roubles ($111.7 million) worth of forex on Wednesday, supporting the rouble.

On Monday, the central bank will test the waters of its borrowing environment with a one-year repo auction for up to 1 trillion roubles.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.1% to 1,157.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,832.6 points.

Shares in Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM fell 4.7% after the company said it would raise a total of 80 billion roubles from a new share offering, including 50 billion from the state.

($1 = 77.0200 roubles)

