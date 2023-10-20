News & Insights

Russian rouble climbs to over three-week high vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

October 20, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble climbed to a more than three-week high against the dollar on Friday, supported by high oil prices and the promise of stronger foreign currency supply as exporters prepare for month-end tax payments.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 96.32 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest point since Sept. 27.

It had gained 0.9% to trade at 101.85 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and firmed 0.9% against the yuan to 13.11 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert FX revenues to pay local liabilities. Additionally, this week, President Vladimir Putin's decree on mandatory FX sales came into force, obliging 43 groups of exporters to repatriate 80% and sell 90% of FX revenues.

The prospect of another interest rate rise is also supporting the Russian currency. The central bank has hiked by 550 basis points since July and economists expect another increase at its next meeting on Oct. 27.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $93.14 a barrel.

