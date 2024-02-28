Russian rouble climbs to near two-week high vs dollar

Updates at 1220 GMT

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened to a near two-week high against the dollar on Wednesday as a favourable month-end tax period drew to a close, with capital controls and high interest rates continuing to buttress the Russian currency.

By1220 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 91.62RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 91.5, its strongest point since Feb. 15. It had gained 0.8% to trade at 99.22 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCXand firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.67 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has recovered ground since being hampered by sanctions risk last week. It has been helped in part by the tax period, which usually sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities, and also has other fundamental factors playing in its favour.

"Tight monetary policy is creating important support for the rouble, together with the decree on the sale of exporters' revenues and the budget rule," said Dmitry Polevoy of Astra Asset Management, suggesting the rouble would be unlikely to fall sharply, including after March's presidential election.

President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to easily win another six-year term in power.

The central bank, which held rates at 16% this month, expects to be able to begin easing borrowing costs in the second half of the year.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $82.86 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% at 1,110.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,229.2 points.

Shares in dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM were down 0.3%, underperforming the market, after the bank reported record annual profits of 1.5 trillion roubles ($16.36 billion).

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Nick Macfie)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.