Russian rouble climbs higher, stocks hit fresh record peak

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, hovering near a month-high against the euro, in the absence of new geopolitical threats, while the MOEX stock index hit an all-time high.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 74.57 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

The Russian currency added 0.2% to 89.68 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, heading towards 89.43, its strongest level since early April which it touched in the previous session.

"Appetite for Russia-assets has received another leg up as anti-Russia hysteria has quieted, headlines absent," BCS Brokerage said.

Expectations of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that the U.S. side proposed to hold in June were seen favourable for the geopolitical backdrop and Russian assets.

Even though fears of more sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined, the rouble retains a visible geopolitical discount and lacks momentum to regain ground. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was around 61 versus the dollar and 68 against the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $69.01 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed after advancing on Wednesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.2% to 1,537.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,642.2 points, after touching its highest-ever level of 3,645.38.

Trading activity is set to be below average this week as Putin declared May 1-10 to be non-working days.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Richard Pullin)

