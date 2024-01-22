Russian rouble climbs, buoyed by foreign currency sales

By 1112 GMT, the rouble was up 0.5% against the dollar at 87.73 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since Jan. 17. It had gained 0.6% against the euro to 95.61 EURRUBTN=MCX and had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.16 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"During today's session, we expect the rouble to try to switch to strengthening as exporters increase foreign currency sales ahead of the peak of tax payments which falls on Jan. 25," said Bogdan Zvarich of the Banki.ru financial services marketplace.

State FX sales, carried out by the central bank, are set to amount to the equivalent of 16.7 billion roubles ($190.3 million) of foreign currency a day until the end of January.The finance ministry switched to making sales from purchases after December oil-and-gas revenue was lower than expected.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.1% to $78.63 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.7% to 1,138.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX inched up 0.1% to 3,170.5 points.

($1 = 87.7775 roubles)

