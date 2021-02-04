Russian rouble climbs as rising oil prices prevail over sanctions threat

By 1116 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 75.40 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 1.1% to trade at 90.39 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, a near two-week high.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $58.86 a barrel, earlier hitting a near one-year high, and approaching $60 a barrel after OPEC and its allies extended production cuts.

Rosbank analysts said current conditions would make it harder for the rouble to weaken beyond 76 against the dollar in the coming weeks, despite escalating sanctions rhetoric.

The euro could approach the 90 mark, they added.

Russia's currency could recover versus the dollar in the absence of negative geopolitical developments, though it will face headwinds from slightly reduced global risk appetite, Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note.

The rouble should also soon gain support from reduced foreign currency purchases by the finance ministry, which begin on Friday.

Russian stock indexes edged higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.9% to 1,412.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% higher at 3,382.2 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Raissa Kasolowsky)

