Russian rouble climbs as market awaits rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

September 15, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

By 0823 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 96.39 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 1% to trade at 102.84 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.9% against the yuan to 13.23 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1030 GMT and Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on monetary policy and other issues at a press conference at 1200 GMT.

"The cheap dollar has not yet fed into goods' prices, so it is quite logical to expect inflation growth," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov in a note. "To fight it, the Bank of Russia is likely to raise the key rate by 1-2 percentage points today."

The central bank sharply increased its foreign currency sales for a week starting on Thursday, seeking to compensate for the planned redemption of $3 billion worth of Russian Eurobonds on Sept. 16, but the rouble was unable to capitalise significantly.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $94.27 a barrel, hitting its strongest since November 2022. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% at 1,024.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 3,132.9 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)

