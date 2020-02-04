Russian rouble climbs as Chinese economic measures curb coronavirus concerns

(Updates prices, adds BCS comment) MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rose towards 63 to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as China assuaged fears around the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up global risk appetite. Rising oil prices supported the rouble, which moved away from the two-week low of 64.12 it had reached against the dollar on Monday, after Chinese markets reopened following the Lunar New Year holiday. By 1502 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 63.14 after earlier hitting a 1% gain on the day. The Russian currency had gained 1.0% to trade at 69.74 versus the euro . Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $54.66 a barrel. China's move on Monday to inject liquidity into markets and pledge to use monetary tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample has calmed investors' jitters surrounding the virus, which has so far killed 427 people. [nL4N2A2069] Andrei Kochetkov, an analyst at Otkritie Brokerage, said the rouble was benefiting from a generally positive backdrop on Tuesday. "The perception of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China is gradually leaving the realm of public panic in favour of a more practical approach," he said in a note. Cautious optimism in global markets, as well as demand for cheaper, risky assets is playing in the rouble's favour, said analysts at BCS Global Markets. Shanghai's main market lost nearly $400 billion in stock values on Monday, while Russian stock indexes have tumbled from multi-year highs reached on Jan. 20, opening up opportunities for bullish investors in emerging markets On Wednesday the Russia's finance ministry will announce its purchases of foreign currency for state reserves for the next month. A Reuters survey earlier this week showed the ministry was expected to lower its FX purchases, which could support the rouble. [nL8N2A33O2] Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.6% to 1,545.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 3,096.5 points. For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Philippa Fletcher) ((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1)

