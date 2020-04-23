Russian rouble climbs 2% on oil price rebound, support from cenbank

By 1420 GMT, the rouble was 2% stronger against the dollar at 74.39 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 2% to trade at 80.49 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

With analysts expecting the central bank to lower its key rate from 6% at Friday's rate-setting meeting, investors have flocked to Russia's OFZ treasury bond market, pushing 10-year paper yields, which move inversely to their price, to six-week lows of 6.10%. RU10YT=RR

Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to cut the rate by a deeper-than-usual 50 basis points to 5.50%.

Oil prices on Thursday recovered from unprecedented turmoil earlier this week, bolstered by producer cuts to production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 10.1% at $22.49 a barrel.

"The change of mood is happening very quickly," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"The volume of central bank sales remains a significant factor for the market and general sentiment, lowering the incentive to play against the rouble."

Economists expect the bank to increase foreign currency sales to buttress the national currency.

Russian central bank data published on Thursday showed it had sold foreign currency worth 19.2 billion roubles ($255.86 million) on Tuesday, up from the 16.8 billion roubles it sold in the previous day and higher than last week's levels.

Alexei Antonov, an analyst at Alor Brokerage, said in a note he saw no potential for the rouble to strengthen in the medium term and that its gains on Thursday were explained by the central bank's foreign currency interventions.

Russian stock indexes also traded higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3.4% to 1,101.7 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% higher at 2,604.8 points.

($1 = 75.0400 roubles)

