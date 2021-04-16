Russian rouble claws back ground lost after U.S. sanctions

By 0735 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 75.44 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its highest since March 31.

It had gained 1.1% to trade at 90.32 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, pulling well clear of the more than five-month low hit on Thursday.

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions, which led Moscow to promise retaliatory measures.

The sanctions prohibit U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market of Russia's government debt, OFZ treasury bonds, from June 14, but analysts said the measures did not force non-resident holders to urgently sell securities.

"The rouble expectedly weakened on the rumour, I do not expect it to weaken significantly again on fact," said Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Global Markets.

"In the mid-term perspective of one to three weeks, I would expect the rouble to even strengthen to 73-75 versus the dollar - clarity on the sanctions question is likely positive after many months of waiting and fear of the harshest sanctions being introduced."

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ RU10YT=RR, which move inversely to their price, were also recovering, dropping to 7.10%, down from a high of 7.37% reached on Thursday.

The sanctions have increased the likelihood of the central bank raising interest rates by 50 basis points to 5% at its meeting next Friday, analysts said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $67.11 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,492.6. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,574.1.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

