Russian rouble at strongest since Sept, MOEX returns to early-2020 levels

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed to its strongest level since mid-September and Russian stocks hit multi-month highs on Wednesday, propped up by hopes for COVID-19 vaccines and a recovery in oil prices.

The rouble gained 0.8% to 75.21 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX as of 1533 GMT, a level last seen on Sept. 18, and firmed 0.5% to 90.99 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble traded around 61 to the dollar and 70 against the euro in early 2020 before oil prices plunged and the coronavirus crisis hit.

The rouble advanced on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 as soon as next week. Russia has reported record daily cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.9% to $47.87 a barrel as the market awaited a pact from producers on output, which many traders expect will continue to be reined in. Britain's approval of a COVID-19 vaccine gave hopes for a demand recovery a boost. O/R

The rouble and other risky assets also saw support from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who said his priority was to get a generous aid package through Congress even before he takes office in January.

Russia's treasury bond auctions were in focus although they drew limited demand. The finance ministry sold 18.45 billion roubles ($245.37 million) worth of OFZ bonds, a fraction of what it used to raise last month in a strive to plug holes in the budget.

Russian stock indexes reached multi-month highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.7% at 1,332.83 points, its highest since mid- August. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 1.1% to 3,182.46 points, its strongest mark since January.

($1 = 75.1937 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

