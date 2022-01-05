Russian rouble and stocks down in light trade

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble inched down against the dollar and the euro in thin early trade on Wednesday while the benchmark MOEX stock index also traded lower.

At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.02% weaker against the dollar at 75.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.23% against the euro to trade at 85.18 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow has said it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.16% at $80.13 a barrel.

OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand.

Both Russian stock indexes were lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 0,74% at 1,611 points and the rouble-based MOEX .IMOEX 0.45% lower at 3,856 points.

Trading activity has faded and is expected to stay below average until Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

