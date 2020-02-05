Russian rouble and equities rally on report of coronavirus drug

Recasts on Chinese TV report, updates prices and FX purchases

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The rouble rallied against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on news that a Chinese university had found a drug to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

The Russian currency had hit two-month lows against the dollar on Monday amid a decline in global risk appetite after the coronavirus outbreak in China. It firmed 1% on Tuesday after Beijing assuaged fears over the economic impact of the outbreak by injecting liquidity into markets.

After little movement in early trading on Wednesday, the rouble firmed 0.8% against the dollar to 63.61 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving further away from the two-month low of 64.11. It was was also up 0.8% EURRUBTN=MCX against the euro at 69.08 EURRUBTN=MCX at 0935 GMT.

Traders attributed the jump in the rouble and European stocks to a Chinese TV report that a research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The rouble was also supported by a finance ministry announcement saying that it will cut its foreign currency purchases for state reserves in February.

The ministry will also hold two OFZ treasury bond auctions later on Wednesday. Demand for the bonds, which has been strong in recent months, serves as a gauge of global market sentiment on Russian assets and usually buttresses the national currency.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, jumped by more than 2% on the report about a potential drug to combat the coronavirus.

Russian stock indexes were also up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.5% at 1,570.6 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.9% to 3,125.7 points.

