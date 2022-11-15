Russian rouble advances towards 60 to the U.S. dollar

By 1105 GMT the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 60.21 RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 0.4% versus the euro at 62.56 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been the world's best-performing currency this year, as strict capital controls and a drop in imports have pushed the currency higher in the face of Western sanctions.

Some Russian officials and business leaders have said the strong currency is hampering Russian industry and denting the value of its exports. But in a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Nabiullina said steps by the bank to "artificially weaken" the currency would trigger negative economic consequences.

She also said the bank was in "" to sharply cut inflation from its current level of 12.5% to the official 4% target. The pace of price rises was gradually coming down, Nabiullina said, but she also warned inflation would stay elevated for some time given the massive structural transformation underway in the Russian economy.

The rouble was up 0.2% against the yuan in Moscow trading at 8.520, as analysts said Moscow was closely following any possible relaxation in Beijing's strict zero-COVID approach that could further boost trade - including Russian energy exports - between China and Russia. CNYRUBTOM=MCX

Russian stock indexes were down on the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS lost 0.9% to 1159.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 1.2% to 2,217.2 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Jake Cordell Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

((jake.cordell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.