Russian retailer X5 plans to open 2,000 stores in 2023 -reports

Russia's biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group plans to open more than 1,800 stores in 2022 and at least 2,000 stores next year, Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA reported on Tuesday citing a senior executive of X5.

X5 sees its EBITDA margin at 7% in 2022 and is considering a possible share listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the agencies cited Ekaterina Lobacheva, the executive, as saying.

