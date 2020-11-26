Russian retailer X5 considers IPO for online business

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia's largest food retailer X5 PJPq.L is discussing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for its online business, the group's head of investor relations said on Thursday.

The group's food delivery business - online shop Perekrestok Vprok (Perekrestok.ru) and the express delivery service from its Pyaterochka and Perekrestok stores - could go public within the next two to three years, said Andrei Vasin.

Vasin also said that X5 could raise its dividend payments over the longer term. It plans a total payout of 50 billion roubles ($661.6 million) for 2020.

($1 = 75.5700 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.