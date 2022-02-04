MGNT

Russian retailer Magnit considers share buyback, Interfax reports

The management of Russian retailer Magnit could propose a share buyback plan to its board, the Interfax news agency quoted Chief Executive Jan Dunning as saying on Friday.

The potential buyback will not affect dividends, Dunning said, adding that he believes the company's current share price does not reflect its fundamental valuation.

