Russian retailer Magnit considers share buyback, Interfax reports

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The management of Russian retailer Magnit MGNT.MM could propose a share buyback plan to its board, the Interfax news agency quoted Chief Executive Jan Dunning as saying on Friday.

The potential buyback will not affect dividends, Dunning said, adding that he believes the company's current share price does not reflect its fundamental valuation.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )

