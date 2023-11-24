News & Insights

Russian retailer Magnit buys back additional block of shares from foreign investors

November 24, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit MGNT.MM said on Friday it had purchased an additional block of shares from foreign shareholders, completing a buyback that has given Western investors a chance to recoup some assets stranded in Russia.

Magnit bought back outstanding shares worth around 48.5 billion roubles ($540.6 million) in September, but held an additional tender offer of 7,899,569, equating to approximately 7.8% of all issued shares, to give more investors the opportunity to exit Russian asset holdings.

