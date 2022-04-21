Russian retailer M.Video flags challenges ahead

April 21 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday reported first-quarter transaction volumes up 28.1% at 177.2 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) but warned of challenges ahead as the country's companies adapt to Moscow's growing isolation owing to sanctions over events in Ukraine.

"In Q1 2022 we saw unprecedented changes in the Russian home appliances and consumer electronics market," Group CEO Enrique Fernandez said in a statement.

($1 = 80.3080 roubles)

