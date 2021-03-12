Russian retailer M.Video-Eldorado says SPO priced at 725 rbls per share

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado MVID.MM on Friday said its secondary public offering was priced at 725 roubles ($9.87) per share and that the company's free float had increased to 24%.

M.Video said on Tuesday the offer of 24,279,174 ordinary shares by its major shareholder Safmar Group would represent 13.5% of its share capital. The company aims to double its gross merchandise volume to $13.5 billion by 2025.

($1 = 73.4308 roubles)

