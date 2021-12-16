Russian retailer Lenta to buy e-grocery service Utkonos for at least $270 mln

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Lenta LNTAq.L on Thursday said it had agreed a deal to acquire online retailer Utkonos for a base price of 20 billion roubles ($271 million), financed by an additional issuance of Lenta's shares.

Lenta will issue new shares in a closed subscription for Severgroup, which currently owns both Lenta and Utkonos. Severgroup has committed to pay 20 billion roubles into Lenta's share capital as part of the deal, Lenta said, and other shareholders will have preemptive rights to buy the new shares.

Lenta, which acquired competitor Billa Russia earlier this year to expand its presence in Moscow, said the Utkonos deal would expand its online market share. Utkonos' revenue jumped around 66% year-on-year in 2020 to 14.3 billion roubles.

($1 = 73.7077 roubles)

