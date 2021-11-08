Russian retailer Detsky Mir Q3 profit surges as pandemic restrictions ease

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose by 57.6% year-on-year as it benefited from continued demand for online sales and as customer footfall stablised as pandemic restrictions eased.

Detsky Mir reported third-quarter net profit of 3.67 billion roubles ($51.54 million) compared with 2.33 billion roubles a year ago.

($1 = 71.2111 roubles)

(Reporting by Caleb Davis. Editing by Jane Merriman)

