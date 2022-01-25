Russian retailer Detsky Mir boosts total sales 8.5% in Q4

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russian largest children's goods retailer, Detsky Mir, boosted total sales by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, pointing to strong demand for exclusive brands and online shopping over the holiday season.

The retailer of toys and baby food, among other products, said gross merchandise value (GMV) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 53.3 billion roubles ($678.1 million).

($1=78.60 roubles)

(Reporting by Caleb Davis; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

