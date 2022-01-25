Russian retailer Detsky Mir boosts Q4 sales despite COVID curbs

Adds detail

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir boosted total sales by 8.5% in the fourth quarter as strong demand for exclusive brands and online shopping over the holiday season limited the impact of COVID restrictions on stores.

The retailer of toys and baby food, among other products, said on Tuesday that gross merchandise value (GMV) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 53.3 billion roubles ($678.1 million).

The Moscow-based company reported continued demand for private labels and exclusive products in the fourth quarter, as well as strong sales of toys, apparel and footwear.

Detsky Mir said that coronavirus restrictions imposed on its Russian stores in the first week of November had a negative impact on transaction volumes.

Many of the company's stores are located in shopping malls, where customer traffic has suffered due to the curbs.

However, online sales in Russia grew 33.2% in the quarter to 18.9 billion roubles.

Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Monday as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country.

($1 = 78.60 roubles)

