Russian retail investors' brokerage funds down 25% y/y in Q2 to $89.6 bln -c.bank

Contributors
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published

Russian retail investors cut the volume of funds at their brokerage accounts by 25% year-on-year to 5.4 trillion roubles ($89.6 billion) in the second quarter, Russia's central bank said on Friday.

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian retail investors cut the volume of funds at their brokerage accounts by 25% year-on-year to 5.4 trillion roubles ($89.6 billion) in the second quarter, Russia's central bank said on Friday.

The total number of clients using brokerage services reached 25.6 million in the second quarter, up 11% from the first quarter, the central bank said in a report on the securities market.

The central bank said experienced investors were taking a cautious approach to investing, reducing their activity as Russia's stock market was buffeted by the fallout from Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

($1 = 60.3000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More