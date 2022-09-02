Russian retail investors' brokerage funds down 25% y/y in Q2 to $89.6 bln -c.bank

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian retail investors cut the volume of funds at their brokerage accounts by 25% year-on-year to 5.4 trillion roubles ($89.6 billion) in the second quarter, Russia's central bank said on Friday.

The total number of clients using brokerage services reached 25.6 million in the second quarter, up 11% from the first quarter, the central bank said in a report on the securities market.

The central bank said experienced investors were taking a cautious approach to investing, reducing their activity as Russia's stock market was buffeted by the fallout from Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

($1 = 60.3000 roubles)

