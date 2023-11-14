Russian resources minister visits North Korea amid new missile development

By Hyunsu Yim and Josh Smith

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov is visiting Pyongyang, North Korean state media said on Wednesday, as the politically isolated state announced new progress in its banned ballistic missile programme.

Kozlov arrived on Tuesday, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with U.N. member states enforcing the Korean War armistice in Seoul and said they were concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea expand its military capabilities by enabling Pyongyang to evade U.N. sanctions.

"The test provided a sure guarantee for reliably accelerating the development of the new-type IRBM system," KCNA said.

