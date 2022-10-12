Markets

Russian regulator says mobile operator MTS breached anti-monopoly laws

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's competition watchdog on Wednesday said leading telecoms company MTS MTSS.MM violated anti-monopoly legislation in raising the cost of some mobile tariff plans well above inflation.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said MTS would have to lower prices and pay a fine, the size of which would be determined after an investigation.

MTS had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov Editing by David Goodman )

