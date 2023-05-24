Russian regulator ready to support gasoline export restrictions, Interfax reports

May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is ready to support restrictions on the export of gasoline if such a mechanism is proposed, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing FAS head Maxim Shaskolsky.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the Russian government was considering a possible gasoline export ban to prevent domestic fuel shortages and price increases after it moved to cut subsidies for oil refiners.

(Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Jason Neely)

