News & Insights

Markets

Russian regulator ready to support gasoline export restrictions, Interfax reports

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

May 24, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is ready to support restrictions on the export of gasoline if such a mechanism is proposed, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing FAS head Maxim Shaskolsky.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the Russian government was considering a possible gasoline export ban to prevent domestic fuel shortages and price increases after it moved to cut subsidies for oil refiners.

(Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.