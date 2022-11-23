Russian producer prices continue to fall in October

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Russia continued to fall in October, official data published on Wednesday showed, as weak demand weighs on the Russian economy and a strong rouble keeps the price of imports down.

The producer prices index (PPI) - a measure of costs in the manufacturing sector - fell 2.5% in October on a monthly basis, data published by the Rosstat federal statistics service showed.

That was the steepest monthly decline since June, and comes as central bank officials have warned Russia's call-up of hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine could sap the economy's fragile recovery.

The decline was led by falling prices for some fuels and chemicals, while Rosstat said input prices rose for materials used in the manufacture of medicines.

On an annual basis, PPI was running at 0.8% in October, Rosstat said, down from an annual rate of 3.8% recorded in September and way off the double-digit price rises Russia's manufacturing sector saw for much of 2021 and the first months of 2022.

Russia's economy has swung between bouts of both inflation and deflation this year as the country grapples with the fallout from its military actions in Ukraine and the impact of unprecedented Western sanctions.

A senior central bank official on Tuesday said the strong rouble, which is trading near multi-year highs thanks in part to currency controls imposed by Moscow, has helped keep import costs down and is helping Russian businesses establish new supply chains with countries such as China, India, Turkey and Iran.

